Watford: New Sir Elton John mural goes up at Vicarage Road
Fans of Sir Elton John will see a new mural of the singer when he plays his two homecoming shows at Watford Football Club.
He is due to play at Vicarage Road in July to finish the European leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.
A new image of the club's honorary life-president has been painted in view of the Sir Elton John stand.
Creators MurWalls said it was a "celebration of Elton's love for the football club".
The 30ft (9.1m) image of Sir Elton in a Watford kit sits on a black wall of the block of flats adjoining the Championship club's stadium along Occupation Road.
Designed by MurWalls founder, Marc Silver, and painted by project artist, Mr Meana, the mural has gone up over the past few days using a cherry picker to get to the location.
"It was tricky to get to but well worth the effort," Mr Silver said.
The street art company uses a team of artists, who, since 2019, have completed several high-profile murals including an image of Jordan Henderson lifting Liverpool's Premiership trophy in 2020.
In Watford, the company produced an image of Graham Taylor on the side of a house and a mural adorning the subway leading to Vicarage Road Stadium.
Mr Silver said it originally had a request from a resident who wanted Sir Elton painted on the side of their house, but the home was in a conservation area and the planning permission process would have taken too long.
"We consulted the club and it came up with the perfect place so it was a blessing in disguise," he said.
"It's a celebration of Elton's love for the football club and coming back to play there."
Elton John and Watford FC
- The Candle In The Wind singer became chairman of his boyhood team in 1976 and oversaw a period of great success after appointing Graham Taylor as manager in 1977
- The pair took the club from the Fourth Division to the top flight
- The club were runners-up in the First Division during their first spell at the club
- Sir Elton has played the venue three times previously, having first appeared there in 1974 dressed as a hornet, in tribute to the club's nickname
Mr Silver said the project has been fully supported by both Watford FC and Sir Elton's team who have been consulted throughout.
Mark Collins, who lives near the stadium, said: "It's not my first choice of mural, yet given where it is, overlooking the stadium, and his known fondness of the club, it makes sense."
Last year, when he announced the Watford shows as part of his farewell tour, Sir Elton said he and the club had "been on quite the journey together".
"I simply had to play Vicarage Road a final time," he said.
The shows take place on 3 and 4 July.
