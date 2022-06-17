A1(M) between Radwell and Biggleswade closed after lorry overturns
An overturned lorry by a retail park has closed a northbound section of the A1(M).
National Highways (NH) said it happened at about 03:00 BST and the road was shut between Radwell, Hertfordshire, and Biggleswade, Bedfordshire.
Bedfordshire Police said it was at the scene and it was "anticipating some congestion in the area whilst emergency services deal with the incident".
Recovery work was underway and was expected to be "complex", NH added.
The #A1 is CLOSED northbound between A1(M) #Radwell and A6001 #Biggleswade due to an overturned vehicle. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/iNPAI8cjfN— National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) June 17, 2022
Diversion routes are in operation and drivers have been asked to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbols on road signs.
