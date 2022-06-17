Brightlingsea Lido fans flock to the cool of outdoor pool
- Published
People have been flocking to a lido on the Essex coast on what is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far.
Brightlingsea Lido, an outdoor pool next to the sea, dates from the 1930s and is open between spring and autumn.
One of those taking an early morning plunge was nursery greenhouse worker Rachel Staveley, who said the cooling swim before her sweltering workplace would be "the best bit" of her day.
The lido has seen numbers more than double and sessions are selling out.
At 07:00 BST the air temperature was 19.3C (67F) and the water temperature in the 50m (164ft) unheated pool was 19.5C (67F), according to Brightlingsea Lido's website.
With recent warm weather, and temperatures expected to reach about 31C (88F), crowds are drawn to the promise of a cooling dip in the clear water of the pool.
Lido manager, Nicole Martin, said: "On a weekday, generally, our lane swim has up to 10, 15 people at the most.
"Today we have had people flocking through the door - we've had 30-plus.
"It's incredible, and we just hope that will continue now they've had that opportunity and experienced it."
She said Friday's afternoon swim session "sold out very, very, very quickly".
"We were inundated with phone calls and emails so obviously we saw that there was a need, and we were able to put on an impromptu session for this morning, which again is filling up very quickly.
"Today everybody's taking that opportunity to get cooled off before the heat sets in."
Two of those enjoying an early dip were Rachel and Oskar Staveley, from Wivenhoe.
Ms Staveley said the water was "beautiful".
"I'm here because I work in a greenhouse and it's going to be 30-odd degrees in there all day today, so I think this is going to be the best bit of my day.
The nursery worker added: "We're keeping all our plants alive in [the greenhouse] today - it's going to be a very hot day."
Brightlingsea Lido is open until September.