Milton Keynes shooting: Police tasered Kelvin Igeani first, inquest hears
- Published
A man was shot by police after he barricaded himself in a flat with a two-year-old child, an inquest heard.
Last June, police arrived after a woman, who was in the Milton Keynes home of footballer Kelvin Igweani, ran to another home requesting help.
Richard Woodcock, a 38-year-old neighbour, went to the flat and was pulled inside by Mr Igweani who killed him with a 4kg dumb-bell.
Mr Igweani, 24, was shot by police after they forced their way in.
An inquest into the death of Mr Woodcock has already been held, and it concluded he had been unlawfully killed.
The Milton Keynes coroner has now been holding an inquest into the death of Mr Igweani.
The court heard that when officers arrived at the property in Denmead, Two Mile Ash, on 26 June, they believed they could hear a child being beaten.
Body-worn camera footage, played to the inquest jury, showed Mr Igweani being tasered by police from the front door.
He was then seen taking the toddler into a bedroom where he barricaded himself in.
The body of Mr Woodcock was on the floor.
The footage showed police officers shouting to Mr Igweani.
They could be heard saying "let me know the child is OK" and "let the child out", but Mr Igweani was recorded shouting and hitting something.
One officer then said: "He's armed with a knife."
A policeman managed to break the bedroom door down and shouted "he's beating the child".
As they entered the bedroom, Mr Igweani tried to fight with them before he was shot by armed police.
The child was found with bleeding head injuries but recovered, the inquest was told.
The jury heard police tried to resuscitate Mr Igweani but his wounds were fatal.
A critical care air ambulance doctor told the hearing: "It was a pretty horrific scene.
"To be handed a child that had been severely injured is pretty traumatic even for ambulance crew."
The inquest continues.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk