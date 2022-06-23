Bedford venue that hosted Glenn Miller earns listed status
- Published
A landmark building where wartime band leader Glenn Miller performed concerts has been awarded listed status.
Bedford Corn Exchange has been granted Grade II listing to protect it for future generations.
The town's Grade II* listed Harpur Suite has also had its list entry updated, as part of a heritage project.
Eilíse McGuane, of Historic England, said: "The impressive architecture and stunning interiors show how important they were."
The Corn Exchange, which dates back to 1874, played a central role in wartime history both locally and around the world, with international musicians performing there.
It was also the base of the BBC Symphony Orchestra, which performed public concerts broadcast from there between September 1941 and July 1945.
During World War Two, the BBC's music and religious departments decamped to Bedford to escape bombing raids in London and Bristol, with many buildings used as studios, offices and lodgings.
Captain Glenn Miller and his band made their first British broadcast from the building in July 1944 and last performed there in August 1944, shortly before disappearing during a flight over the Channel.
Historic England has advised the government on the Corn Exchange and Harpur Suite listings, with the Bedford High Street Heritage Action Zone project uncovering a wealth of information about many of the town's old buildings.
Ms McGuane, Historic England listing adviser, said: "These remarkable Victorian public buildings were created as social destinations for people to experience education, leisure and entertainment.
"Through the work of the High Street Heritage Action Zone, local people will be able to enjoy and appreciate the Corn Exchange and the Harpur Suite with new insight into their past lives and importance to Bedford."
The Harpur Suite, granted listed status in 1952, has had its listing updated to better reflect its history and appearance.
It was built as Assembly Rooms between 1834-35, before becoming a private subscription library - and then a public library.
In 1972, a new central library was built and its former home was named the Harpur Suite, with a 1970s' extension linking it to the Corn Exchange to make it part of the entertainment venue.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk