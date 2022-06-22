Bedford High Street water leak could take days to repair

A water problem on Bedford High Street
The issues with a fire hydrant could take several days to fix, Anglian Water said

A water leak on a busy High Street could take up to a week to repair.

Anglian Water said the problem with a fire hydrant, on Bedford's town centre, was being dealt with.

The road, by Dame Alice Street, at the entrance to the High Street, is expected to close, the water company said.

Water supply was not being affected, and the closure was needed to keep engineers and other road users safe, it added.

Workers have appeared on site to fix the problem

An Anglian Water spokeswoman said she expected the repair in the road "to be completed and reopened by the middle of next week", thanking residents for their patience.

The High Street was fully reopened in December after it had been partly closed since February 2021, to allow for improvements to be made and for it to be turned into a single lane road.

The water issue is close to the John Bunyan statue in the town

