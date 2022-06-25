Man arrested after pedestrian hit by car in Watford

Exchange Road, WatfordGoogle
Police were called to reports of a collision between a white Mercedes and a pedestrian

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after a pedestrian was hit and injured by a car.

Hertfordshire Police said it was called to Exchange Road in Watford at about 23:00 BST on Friday following the collision, involving a white Mercedes.

A man sustained a serious head injury and was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

The arrested 36-year-old man has been released while inquiries continue, the force said.

