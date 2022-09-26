Riseley artist, 11, 'overwhelmed' with house drawing requests
By Alex Pope
BBC News, East
- Published
An 11-year-old artist said she was left "overwhelmed" when commissions to draw people's homes came rushing in.
Alice, from Riseley, Bedfordshire, captured her own home and after being encouraged by her parents offered to paint others in her village for £1.
She said getting 60 orders had been "joyful to do".
Suzette Lightning, who purchased one of her watercolours, said it was "lovely" and "caught the beauty of our very old cottage".
Alice said she had always loved drawing and mostly uses watercolours and pencils.
"One day I drew our house and then mum said it was really good, so I drew two more houses in the village and gave them to them with a note on the back."
She said they said "thank you" and suggested she offer her services on the village Facebook page and getting 60 requests had left her "happy, shocked and surprised".
"I never thought I would get this many requests, it's been joyful to do, and it's overwhelming."
Caroline, her mother, said: "I'm really pleased and proud of what she'd done and her style.
"She captures the character and the beauty of the house in her own way.
"I think they're really great and we're very impressed with her entrepreneurial skills and how much interested her paintings have created."
Ms Lightning and Mark Steadman moved to the north Bedfordshire village in 2020 and were left "shocked" by her work.
"She has caught the beauty of our very old cottage with lots of lovely detail including the postbox in our front garden," Ms Lightning said.
"She is a very talented girl and we know lots of other residents who are so pleased with their drawings.
"I am sure she will be a very successful business woman as she gets older if her little cottage industry is anything to go by."
Grant Harvey said when he saw other work she had painted, he thought it was "amazing" and promptly ordered one.
"We are absolutely delighted with the picture which now graces a wall in our house."
Alice said at the moment her paintings were just a hobby and a way of earning extra "pocket money".
When all the commissions were finished, she said: "I'm going to have a break and then maybe do another village."
