Letchworth dog attack: Girl, 13, needs reconstructive surgery
A 13-year-old girl will need reconstructive surgery after she was bitten in the face by a dog.
It happened in a field between Webb Close and Kyrkeby in Letchworth on Sunday, at about 15:00 BST, Hertfordshire Police said.
The teenager was bitten on the nose by a black Staffordshire bull terrier, which had been off its lead.
Police appealed for the dog's owner - described as "white and with messy, red hair" - to come forward.
The girl was taken to hospital with serious facial injuries and would require reconstructive surgery, the force said.
The owner was described as wearing a light blue T-shirt and dark shorts, and left the scene after the attack.
Det Sgt Michael Ball said: "We believe this man and his dog are well known in the area and we are appealing to anyone who saw the incident or who knows who the owner is, to get in touch as soon as possible."
