Census: East of England has biggest population rise since 2011
- Published
The East of England had the highest population growth in the last 10 years, results of the 2021 census have shown.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the region had gained approximately 488,000 people, raising the population to 6.3 million.
That was an increase of 8.3% since the last census in 2011 - the biggest rise across English regions and Wales.
Bedford, Cambridge and Peterborough council areas all saw big increases in population.
The census, carried out every 10 years, asks people to answer questions about themselves, their household and their home to build a detailed snapshot of society.
The East of England includes the counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk.
