Shenley: Attacked pregnant hedgehog dies with babies
- Published
A pregnant hedgehog that was attacked by a group of youths has died along with her three babies.
Police said several boys were seen kicking the animal and throwing stones at it in Shenley in Hertfordshire at about 19:00 BST on 20 June.
London Colney Hedgehog Rescue, where she was taken for treatment, said she had to be put to sleep when her condition deteriorated.
In a Facebook post, it said it was "devastated".
Hertfordshire Police said it was thought the hedgehog only survived the attack after two passers-by on Porters Park Drive intervened and the youths, thought to be aged between 12 and 13, were abusive before making off down an alleyway.
Speaking before the animals died, PC Dan Hill said: "After being taken to the rescue centre it was discovered that the animal was pregnant and had suffered a number of serious injuries including the loss of sight in one of her eyes, spinal damage, a broken leg, fractured jaw and a laceration to her jaw."
'Heavy heart'
She subsequently gave birth to three hoglets, all of which have since died.
The centre revealed "with a heavy heart" that the hedgehog was put to sleep on Monday.
"She had deteriorated and [was] unable to eat," it posted.
"The injury in the roof of her mouth was too severe to heal and impossible to stitch.
"Even syringe feeding was not fair with the amount of discomfort it was causing her."
The centre said it had given her "a chance" over the past week but eventually the decision was made with vets to "let her go whilst she was under anaesthetic".
"As a hedgehog rescue [centre], we don't give up lightly on mending all sorts of injuries and rehabilitating them back into the wild," it said.
Police appealed for information about the attack.
PC Hill added: "I would like to reassure the local community that we do take animal cruelty seriously."
