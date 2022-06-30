Luton Airport is ready for summer rush says boss
- Published
The boss of one of the UK's busiest airports said it was ready for the influx of passengers during the summer.
Staffing issues throughout June caused flight cancellations across the UK, with concerns this may be repeated.
Luton Airport held a recruitment day and training for prospective security staff aimed at tackling any shortages.
Alberto Martin, Luton Airport chief executive, said "hard work in the planning stage" has allowed it to recruit ahead of summer.
During the bank holiday weekend earlier this month EasyJet and Wizz Air, who both operate out of Luton, among other airports, cancelled dozens of flights.
Airlines have called on the government to issue special immigration visas to allow them to recruit overseas workers in the short term, but Transport Secretary Grant Shapps ruled out such a move.
Mr Martin said: "We have been working very hard to ensure we recruit early and secure as many job opportunities as possible."
He said the airport, which is the UK's fifth busiest, was working with Luton Borough Council to help get staff.
The airport has had "excellent feedback from our customers and [was] feeling ready to manage the more than five million customers we expect during the summer," he said.
Mr Martin added the airport was recruiting about 200 security staff for the summer.
'It's brilliant'
One of those receiving training to become a member of the Luton's security staff was Priti Deepak who previously worked at Heathrow.
She said: "I like the buzz, being a people person I just enjoy being around and meeting people.
"It's different every day because of the people you meet, it's brilliant."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk