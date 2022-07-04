Sir Elton John: Singer plays Watford Football Club homecoming shows
Sir Elton John has played the first of his two "homecoming" shows at Watford Football Club.
The 75-year-old singer announced 3 and 4 July dates at the Championship club's Vicarage Road stadium to finish the European leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.
He became chairman of the club in 1976 and is now honorary life president.
Announcing the two concerts last year, he said: "I simply had to play Vicarage Road a final time."
The Candle In The Wind singer oversaw a period of great success for Watford FC after appointing Graham Taylor as manager of his boyhood team in 1977.
The pair, helped by the pop star's finance and Taylor's management skills, took the club from the Fourth Division to the top flight in the years up to 1987.
Sir Elton has played the venue three times previously, having first appeared there in 1974 dressed as a hornet, in tribute to the club's nickname.
In November, he said that the shows would be "so incredibly emotional" as Watford had been "a huge part of my life".
"We've been on quite the journey together," he said.
People in the town have been gearing up for the shows in recent weeks.
Last week, mural designers MurWalls painted 30ft (9.1m) image of Sir Elton John on the side of Watford Library, just weeks after the same artists created one of the singer at the stadium.
Before the concert, the statue of Graham Taylor which sits outside the club shop was "suitably attired" for the occasion with sparkly glasses and a sequined scarf.
Watford FC said it was a "glorious homecoming" for Sir Elton, who would be back on Monday for "round two".
The club also thanked the singer for revealing its 2022/23 third shirt during the evening.
Sir Elton said that the Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour would be his last, back in 2018, but it was halted during the pandemic.
After the concerts in Watford, the tour will continue in the US and Canada.
Elton John and Watford FC
- Sir Elton, who grew up in neighbouring Pinner, became chairman of the team he supported since his boyhood in 1976 and appointed Graham Taylor as manager in 1977.
- The pair took the club from the Fourth Division to the top flight where in the 1982/83 season the club were runners-up in the First Division to Bob Paisley's Liverpool.
- Watford FC also reached the 1984 FA Cup final, but lost to Everton.
- In 2014 Sir Elton opened a new stand at the ground named in his honour, describing it as "one of the greatest days of my life".
