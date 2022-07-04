Bedford: Major gas explosion wrecks flats

Fire at flats being tackledAlex Feltham
An aerial platform is being used to fight the flames

Emergency services are at the scene of a "major gas explosion" at a block of flats in Bedford.

The incident happened in the Redwood Grove area of the town at about 09:30 BST.

Witness Alex Feltham said he heard "a huge boom", and the roof of the block of flats had been destroyed. He said the flames spread quickly.

It is not yet known if there are casualties but the fire service said gas caused the explosion.

Bedfordshire Police and the fire service have asked people to avoid the area.

Alex Feltham
The fire service described the blaze as a major incident

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted to say it was at the scene of a "major incident" and urged people to keep doors and windows closed.

A spokesman said it was "in attendance at a major gas explosion on Redwood Grove, Bedford".

"There are currently six appliances, two water carriers, an incident command unit at the scene," he said.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Witness Mr Feltham said after hearing the "boom" the block of flats became "a raging inferno".

"The damage is extensive", he said.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Another witness, Adam Fisher, described "a huge explosion".

"Everyone went to our work car park to see what was happening," he said.

"Our building is adjacent to the apartment complex - immediately an inferno [was] visible, huge smoke cloud billowing, people screaming and people frantically calling for emergency services."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics