Bedford: Major gas explosion wrecks flats
- Published
Emergency services are at the scene of a "major gas explosion" at a block of flats in Bedford.
The incident happened in the Redwood Grove area of the town at about 09:30 BST.
Witness Alex Feltham said he heard "a huge boom", and the roof of the block of flats had been destroyed. He said the flames spread quickly.
It is not yet known if there are casualties but the fire service said gas caused the explosion.
Bedfordshire Police and the fire service have asked people to avoid the area.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted to say it was at the scene of a "major incident" and urged people to keep doors and windows closed.
A spokesman said it was "in attendance at a major gas explosion on Redwood Grove, Bedford".
"There are currently six appliances, two water carriers, an incident command unit at the scene," he said.
We are currently in attendance at a major incident on Redwood Grove, Bedford. Please avoid the area ⛔️and keep windows and doors closed. pic.twitter.com/pIXmp1l68G— Beds Fire and Rescue (@BedsFire) July 4, 2022
Witness Mr Feltham said after hearing the "boom" the block of flats became "a raging inferno".
"The damage is extensive", he said.
Fire at Redwood Grove, Bedford - 4th July 2022#Bedford #bedfordfire #bedfordshire #redwoodgrove pic.twitter.com/Focyz8tDhW— Adam Fisher (@AdamFis11197938) July 4, 2022
Another witness, Adam Fisher, described "a huge explosion".
"Everyone went to our work car park to see what was happening," he said.
"Our building is adjacent to the apartment complex - immediately an inferno [was] visible, huge smoke cloud billowing, people screaming and people frantically calling for emergency services."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk