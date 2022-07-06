Redwood Grove explosion: New support centre set up in Bedford town centre
A new information centre has been set up to help those who lost their homes in an explosion at a block of flats.
The centre at the Harpur Suite in Bedford town centre will advise those affected by the blast at Redwood Grove, which left one resident dead.
The emergency assistance centre at the John Bunyan Centre set up on Monday was stood down on Tuesday evening.
Bedford Borough Council said its officers would continue to support residents at the new facility.
More than 20 flats in the three-storey block were destroyed in the blast and a large section of roof collapsed.
Three people were taken to hospital, including one who was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious leg injuries, and a firefighter who had breathed in smoke.
An emergency assistance centre was immediately set up to support those left homeless and the council said all those who attended were "successfully accommodated" and given food, drink and clothing, thanks to a number of donations.
It said it understood that "most people would rather stay with family or friends than be placed in emergency accommodation" but its housing officers at the new centre would be available to arrange accommodation if required.
Bedford's Liberal Democrat mayor, Dave Hodgson, who lives close to the flats and was a ward councillor for the area before being elected mayor, said the town had "stepped up" to offer help.
"Residents have again shown their incredible generosity with a number of donations and collections... but we have more than enough now and cannot take any more," he said.
"Thank you to everyone who has donated or called to offer their support and assistance."
The authority suggested that anyone who has collected food or other items could donate them to local charities.
'It's still surreal'
Adrian Mazurkiewicz, who lives with his partner in a top floor flat in a three-storey block adjoining the one where the explosion happened, said they were being accommodated in a local hotel for two weeks "to just arrange our lives".
"We haven't got a long-term solution or even a mid-term solution at the moment, we're just trying to survive from day to day," he said, "all of our belongings are still in the flat or gone in flames."
He added that the situation was "still surreal".
"Leaving that flat I would have never thought that I'm not going to be able to go back to it," he said.
"You see these things in newspapers, but you never think that this is going to happen to you; you'll never think that you'll be affected by something so dramatic.
"We're coming to terms with [the fact that] we're not going to be able to live there, but I keep on saying to everybody at this point that I'm lucky to come out alive and whatever was lost can be rebuilt, can be rebought."
'It does affect you'
Dezso and Cristina Balazs were evacuated from a nearby block of flats with their young son and are staying with friends.
"The images are still coming up in your mind when you close your eyes, it does affect you," said Ms Balazs.
The parents added that they do not know what effect the situation is having on their child.
"We are worried a bit because… [he is] just three years old and he keeps asking me 'mum is there fire there, can we go back?'.
"We have tried to explain to him [how] there is no more fire, but they have to do some checks.
"He doesn't seem upset because he is a kid and he doesn't realise what is the true problem."
Bedfordshire Police has said it could take several weeks to establish what caused the explosion because it may take time before the "extremely complex and dangerous" scene was safe enough to search.
It added that an adjacent block in Redwood Grove could be reopened to residents by the end of the week.
Ch Supt John Murphy thanked residents for their "patience and support".
In a statement posted on social media, he said: "It's important that we conduct a diligent and comprehensive investigation in order that we can fully understand the circumstances which have led to at least one person sadly losing their lives."
