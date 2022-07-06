Snakes left in pillowcases outside Hertfordshire reptile shop
- Published
Three snakes were found abandoned in pillowcases outside a reptile shop, an animal rescue charity said.
The RSPCA said the boa constrictor, carpet python and reticulated python were left outside the store in Barnet Road, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire in June.
Shop staff contacted the charity and the snakes were collected and taken into specialist care.
RSPCA inspector Mitchell Smith said abandoning an animal was "never OK".
The snakes were found in two pillowcases on 14 June.
The boa constrictor was 8-9ft (2.4m-2.7m) long, the carpet python 5ft (1.5m) and the reticulated python 6ft (1.8m), the RSPCA said.
Mr Smith said they were all in "good condition and healthy".
"But whatever situation someone finds themselves in, abandoning an animal like this is never OK," he added.
"There is no guarantee that an abandoned animal will be found or not become hurt or lost."
The RSPCA said it was concerned about exotic pets whose owners were affected by the rise in the cost of living and it was "braced for a surge in abandonments".