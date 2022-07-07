Murder probe begins after body found in Stevenage woodland
A murder investigation has begun after a man's body was found in woodland, police said.
The man was discovered at about 07:30 BST off Brittain Way, adjoining Fairlands Valley Park, in Stevenage, Hertfordshire Police said.
Det Insp Iain MacPherson said "a number of lines of inquiry" were being pursued.
He appealed for anyone who "may have seen anything suspicious in the area" to contact officers.
