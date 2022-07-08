Tonnes of scrap metal on fire at Totternhoe recycling centre
- Published
Sixty tonnes of scrap metal has caught fire at a metal recycling centre.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue said crews were called to the large blaze at Knolls View, Totternhoe, at 19:32 BST on Thursday.
It said there was a "lot of smoke" that could be seen from the A505 and surrounding areas.
Residents were asked to keep their windows and doors closed. A re-inspection was due at 09:30 BST, it added.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.