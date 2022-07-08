Bedfordshire Police chief Garry Forsyth to retire from role
The chief constable of Bedfordshire Police has announced he is to retire from the role.
Garry Forsyth joined the force as deputy chief constable in 2017 and became chief two years later. His last day will be in September.
He has overseen a period which saw the force, which was rated "inadequate" for its effectiveness in 2016, praised in its most recent inspection.
Mr Forsyth said he was "proud" at what had been achieved in five years.
He has had 28 years of service with forces across the country, including West Midlands Police and the Met.
An HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) inspection report for 2018-19 said that since 2017, the Bedfordshire force had improved its "efficiency and effectiveness" and was rated "good" in reducing crime, in operating efficiently and in its dealings with the public and staff.
It was graded "outstanding" for managing offenders in a 2021-22 report.
'Truly inspiring'
Mr Forsyth said the organisation had moved "to an incredible place" and it had been an "absolute honour" to lead it.
"Forces are coming to Bedfordshire from all over the country to see what we are doing and how we are doing it," he said.
"I'm delighted our officers and staff are getting the recognition they so richly deserve."
Bedfordshire's police and crime commissioner, Festus Akinbusoye, thanked Mr Forsyth for his "dedicated and steadfast commitment to keeping people safe", including the co-ordinated response to Covid-19 which "presented unprecedented challenges".
"It was met with the kind of leadership from Garry and his team that is the epitome of public service and enabled our communities to navigate through the most challenging period our country has experienced for more than a generation," he said.
"That multi-agency teamwork and partnership approach to solving complex and seemingly unsolvable problems is what makes leaders like Garry truly inspiring.
"Garry leaves a legacy that sets Bedfordshire Police on a positive path."
