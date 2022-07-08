Body found in Stevenage woodland had multiple stab wounds
- Published
A man whose body was found in woodland died from multiple stab wounds, police said.
The victim, aged in his 20s, from Stevenage, was discovered at about 07:30 BST on Thursday off Brittain Way, adjoining Fairlands Valley Park in the town, and pronounced dead at the scene.
Hertfordshire Police said it was pursuing "a number of lines of inquiry".
It called for anyone with information to contact them.
The force, which has begun a murder investigation, asked for anyone who "saw anything unusual" in the area between 20:00 BST on Wednesday and 06:00 BST on Thursday to get in touch.
Det Insp Iain MacPherson said: "The victim's family are being supported by specialist officers and we are working hard to establish exactly how this young man was killed and who was responsible.
"I would also like to appeal to anyone that knew the victim and may have information that could help us to please make contact."
The victim has not been named by police as he has not yet been formally identified.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk