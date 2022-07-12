Milton Keynes: Oakgrove Secondary School closed after travellers set up on field
- Published
A secondary school has been forced to close for a second day after travellers set up camp in its field.
Oakgrove Secondary School in Venturer Gate, Milton Keynes said that "due to unforeseen circumstances" it would be closed on Tuesday.
Thames Valley Police removed the encampment on Monday night and two people were arrested.
The school said it would remain closed while staff made sure the site was safe for the return of pupils.
Sports day, which was due to take place on Tuesday, was not expected to go ahead.
Police said they seized four vehicles and three caravans as part of the removal.
Travellers allegedly forced open a metal gate to access the field on Friday.
People reported seeing children cooling off in the fountain produced by a broken water main and people driving around in circles on the grass.
Oakgrove Secondary School will be closed on Tuesday 12 July. Further information has been sent to parents, carers and staff via email. Thank you for your support and patience.— Oakgrove School (@oakgroveschmk) July 11, 2022
On Monday, a spokesman for Thames Valley Police said the force had issued a "notice to leave" requiring those on the encampment to have gone by 11:00 BST on Monday.
"This legal order has not been complied with, so officers are now currently removing the unauthorised encampment," he said.
"Officers have seized vehicles and those refusing to comply with the order will be arrested."
In a statement the school said it closed on Monday and Tuesday "in line with our safeguarding policy... arrangements have been made for the students to work remotely".
Speaking to the BBC on Monday one of the occupants of the camp said he had travelled from Ireland and did not have any petrol left.
"We're all leaving tonight," he said.
Oakgrove is an "all-through" school which caters for more than 2,000 pupils aged from three to 19 on two sites.
Oakgrove Primary School on the nearby Atlas Way site was unaffected.
