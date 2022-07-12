Euro 2022 due to give Milton Keynes a £5m boost
The UEFA Women's Euro 2022 could deliver more than £5m to a city's local economy, a tourism boss said.
The first of four games to be played in Milton Keynes as part of the tournament took place on Friday, and another will kick off later.
Stadium MK is one of 10 venues in England where matches are being held.
Milton Keynes's tourism service said it was providing a "massive boost" to the destination that was given city status to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Destination Milton Keynes's chief executive, Ian Stuart, said: "We estimate the Women's Euros could deliver over £5m to the local economy from guests, visitors and fans, but more importantly than the money is the boost that it brings in terms of the positive awareness of what a fantastic city we are.
"In this year when the Queen awarded us city status, it will provide a massive springboard not only for women's football and women's involvement in sport in the city and the surrounding area, but will galvanise opinions around what a great place we are to visit - and the huge variety of things to do for families."
The city will host Denmark v Finland for the Group B match at 17:00 BST.
Finland will then take on Germany at Stadium MK - home of League One side MK Dons - on Saturday.
The semi-final will also be held in Milton Keynes on 27 July.
How to follow Euro 2022 on BBC
The BBC will give audiences 24/7 access to all of the action, analysis and insight across TV, radio and online during the tournament.
Every England and Northern Ireland game will be broadcast live on BBC One. Most games will be BBC One or Two, with all 31 matches on BBC iPlayer. Former Arsenal and England players Alex Scott and Ian Wright are among the pundits.
BBC Radio 5 Live will also have commentary on selected games.