Watford tower block fire sees flats evacuated
- Published
Residents have been evacuated from flats following a fire at a tower block.
It started at about 05:00 BST at Abbey View on the Meriden Estate in Garsmouth Way, in Watford.
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire started in a bin storage area and spread to the flats.
A spokeswoman said the lower floors of the building were evacuated, but it was not yet known if anyone has been injured.
The fire service sent eight engines to the scene and police and the ambulance service also attended.
The fire was put out at about 06:20.
