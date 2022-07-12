Milton Keynes murder arrest as man found unresponsive on street
A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found unresponsive on a pavement in Milton Keynes.
Thames Valley Police said a person called just before 01:00 BST on Monday saying there was an injured man on the pavement on Towan Avenue, Fishermead.
It said some members of the public then took him to hospital but he later died.
Police said they believed the attacker and victim knew each other and there was no risk to the wider community.
The victim, aged 35, has not been identified.
Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with footage in the area between 12:45 and 01:15 BST to come forward.
