Milton Keynes e-scooter crash leaves two teenagers in hospital
- Published
A teenage girl on an e-scooter has been left with serious head injuries after a collision with a car.
She was riding with a teenage boy when the scooter collided with a Vauxhall Corsa in Duncombe Street in Milton Keynes, at about 17:30 BST on Monday.
Thames Valley Police said the boy was also taken to hospital. The car driver was not injured.
The force appealed for witnesses to come forward and for drivers who were nearby to check their dashcam pictures.
Both injured teenagers remained in hospital. Police have not said who was the passenger on the scooter when it crashed near the Brunel shopping centre in Bletchley.
PC Phil McGlue said: "I'd ask anyone who may have dashcam footage from the local area around the time of the incident to review it in case it may have captured something that could assist the investigation."
