Watford tower block fire inquiry sees two teenagers charged
- Published
Police investigating a fire at a tower block have charged two teenagers with arson.
The fire broke out at about 04:50 BST on Tuesday at the 17-storey Abbey View on the Meriden Estate in Watford.
All 94 flats in the complex had to be evacuated as a precaution, Hertfordshire Fire Service said.
Two boys from Watford - aged 13 and 14 - attended a remand court hearing earlier and were released on bail. They will be in court again on 27 July.
Det Insp Chris Parperi, from the Watford Local Crime Unit, said: "We appreciate that this incident has, understandably, caused a great deal of concern among the local community and officers remain in the area to provide reassurance.
"If you have any information about what happened and haven't yet spoken to police, we'd urge you to please do so."
