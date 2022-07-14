Cranfield University's aeronautical archive to be digitised

Cranfield's photographic unit took nearly 100,000 images

Nearly 100,000 photographic negatives charting the story of an aeronautics college from 1957 to 2000 are to be digitised and made available online.

The Cranfield University images include "unique photographs of rare aircraft", research facilities and royal visits.

It was founded as the College of Aeronautics in 1946, based at RAF Cranfield, Bedfordshire.

Archivist Karyn Meaden-Pratt said the collection is of "international significance to the aviation sector".

These included apprentices in a workshop in 1960...
and aeroplanes photographed for its 1963 Aerospace Design brochure

"As the UK's first College of Aeronautics, Cranfield has carried out ground-breaking research and teaching for over seven decades," she said.

Its photography unit chartered aeroplanes from the airfield to capture changes to the local landscape from the sky.

Mrs Meadon-Pratt said: "These photographs document the development and evolution of Milton Keynes, Bedford, Welwyn Garden City, Silsoe village, incorporating views of Flitwick Manor and Shuttleworth House."

The college was founded at RAF Cranfield in 1946 to develop aircraft research and design
This led to it developing a work study school (above in 1957) which was a precursor to its School of Management

The university had already digitised its oldest 20,000 negatives thanks to a charitable foundation.

"It has been an absolute joy to unlock the collection and finally see images that have been lost for the last 65 years," she said.

However, "further funding has proved difficult to attract" until Archives Revealed offered a £3,000 grant.

The post graduate university hopes sharing the images will spark memories and unearth stories

The money will be used to analyse the condition of the collection and advise on future steps.

Mrs Meadon-Pratt hopes the project will attract more funding to continue the digitisation process.

"We can't wait to be able to share more images and find out more about the stories behind them," she said.

Cranfield became The Cranfield Institute of Technology in 1969, able to grant degrees

