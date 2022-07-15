Bedford flats explosion site debris being cleared
Work to clear and make a building safe after a devastating explosion that killed a woman is under way.
Some 20 flats in the three-storey Redwood Grove block in Bedford were destroyed and much of the building's roof collapsed in the blast on 4 July.
Police said the "limited" demolition work that had begun would be a "crucial step in making it a safe environment".
They added it would allow investigators to "start more detailed work into what happened".
Reena James, 43, was killed in the explosion that rocked the town at about 09:30 BST last Monday.
The cause of the blast has not been identified and the investigation would be "long and protracted", a Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman said.
Marcin Budzik, 43, whose home and all possessions were destroyed, said he was "shocked, upset and stressed".
Speaking through an interpreter, Mr Budzik told the BBC he was on holiday in Poland, where he is originally from, when the explosion happened.
"All my belongings are gone, I've lost everything," he said.
He was also trying to find his two cats that were being looked after in the apartment.
All that was left of his two-bedroom home was part of his living room and a window and he said his 10-year-old son's room had completely gone.
Hannah, who lives in one of the adjacent blocks of flats that were evacuated, was able to return to her home at the weekend after staying with friends.
She said she was "grateful" that she was at work when it happened and she was safe, along with her partner.
"I am absolutely devastated for the people who have lost their homes and loved ones.
"I have been met with amazing kindness and am personally OK."
Jenny Humphrey, who also lives close by, only found out about the fire while on holiday. She said it was very lucky other flats were not affected.
"It's quite frightening to know it's that close. It's very sad looking at the damage it's caused knowing how many people have lost their houses."
