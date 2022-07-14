Stevenage woodland stabbing murder inquiry sees six arrested
Detectives have arrested six men over the death of a man whose body was found in woodland.
Bereket Selomun, 20, was discovered dead with multiple stab wounds off Brittain Way, Stevenage, Hertfordshire, on the morning of 7 July.
Officers said five men had been arrested on suspicion of his murder and another man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
All six, aged in their 20s, are in police custody.
Det Insp Iain MacPherson said: "Despite these arrests, we are continuing our extensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding Bereket's death.
"Any witnesses or anyone who has information about what happened, who has not already spoken to officers, is urged to get in contact with us."
The force said Mr Selomun came to England from Eritrea as a teenager before being granted asylum.
