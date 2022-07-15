Milton Keynes: Man found unresponsive on street is named by police
- Published
The family of a man who died after being found unresponsive on a pavement in Milton Keynes have said he was just about to become a father.
Abdifatah Ali Wadad Abdullahi, 35, died in hospital after being found in Towan Avenue, Fishermead, on Monday.
A statement from his family said they would "tell his unborn child all about him even though they were not destined to meet".
A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Thames Valley Police said a person called just before 01:00 BST on Monday saying there was an injured man on the pavement near to the roundabout with Polruan Place.
It said some members of the public then took him to hospital but he later died.
His family said the "son, brother, husband, cousin, uncle and soon-to-be father" was in the "prime of his life" and paid tribute to "his simple kindness, ready smile and quick wit".
"We feel his loss profoundly and are mourning him in family homes across Somaliland, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Norway, Canada, Australia, the United States and here in the United Kingdom," a statement said.
"Simple words do not suffice to describe him and what he meant to us collectively and individually, so we will say that he will be missed forever and remembered always.
"We will tell his unborn child all about him and let him or her know how much he loved them even though they were not destined to meet."
The family called for anyone with any information to contact police.
The 34-year-old has been released on conditional bail, police said.
Thames Valley Police has appealed for witnesses or anyone with footage in the area between 12:45 and 01:15 [on Monday] to come forward.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk