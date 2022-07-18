London Luton Airport flights suspended as heat affects runway
- Published
Flights have been suspended at London Luton Airport due to a "surface defect" on its runway, caused by high temperatures.
The airport said repairs were under way due to the discovery in the heatwave.
The Met Office has issued a red extreme heat warning on Monday and Tuesday in much of England, with temperatures set to hit 41C (106F).
The airport said it hoped to "resume operations as soon as possible" and apologised to passengers.
Footage shows a large rectangular area on the surface being examined by staff from the airport.
A London Luton Airport spokesperson said: "Following today's high temperatures, a surface defect was identified on the runway.
"Engineers were called immediately to site and repair works are currently in progress".
Easyjet said three inbound flights to Luton had been diverted to nearby airports, and flights to and from Belfast, Milan and Palma due to fly were "unfortunately now unable to operate".
Ryanair said it had not cancelled any flights from the airport but had diverted a small number of inbound flights to Stansted.
The airport's website was failing to load for some users as passengers tried find out whether their flights had been disrupted.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk