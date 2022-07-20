Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service declares major incident
Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service declared a major incident as it tackled many blazes on the UK's hottest ever day.
It made the call at about 19:45 BST on Tuesday "due to high demand across Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes".
Incidents included large-scale fires in Milton Keynes and in the south of the county at Wooburn Moor.
The service said to only call it in an emergency and it would not be attending automatic fire alarms.
The large fire in the Walnut Tree area of Milton Keynes broke out at about midday.
The fire service said 12 crews went to a fence fire which spread to neighbouring buildings.
One of the buildings was a nursery, but the owners said all children and staff were safely evacuated.
A single-storey building and three two-storey domestic properties were "100% damaged by fire" and further properties were damaged by smoke.
Thirty nine properties were evacuated and one woman who suffered smoke inhalation was treated by the ambulance service.
Eleven crews were sent to a commercial building fire in Whitehouse Lane, Wooburn Moor at about 12:45 BST where a barn was destroyed by fire which spread to an another commercial building.
By 20:30 BST, the incident was scaled down with six crews remaining to dampen down and make sure the area was safe.
One female casualty who suffered smoke inhalation was treated by paramedics, the service said.
