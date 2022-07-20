Rail disruption continues in East of England after extreme heat
Rail travel disruption is continuing as a knock-on impact of the problems caused by the extreme weather.
Thameslink and Great Northern have said no services will run north of London until at least midday on Wednesday.
Services between Peterborough and Kings Cross and Milton Keynes and Euston also face major disruption.
Passengers across the East of England are being asked to check before they travel, with the situation expected to improve as the day goes on.
Thameslink said due to a number of incidents across the Great Northern and Thameslink network, train services would be cancelled, delayed or revised, and advised people not to travel.
It said services from London, to and from Bedford, Luton, St Albans, Peterborough, Cambridge, King's Lynn and Ely were affected and there would be no alternative transport running.
London North Eastern Railway (LNER) said a fire near the line south of Peterborough had caused "significant damage to signalling equipment".
It said that due to urgent repairs to the railway between Kings Cross and Peterborough, all lines were blocked and asked people not to travel to or from Kings Cross today.
Network Rail is working to repair this, but the extent of the damage means that services will be disrupted on Wednesday.
Avanti West Coast has advised passengers to expect a disrupted service after it stopped all trains on Tuesday afternoon, because so many incidents had affected its operation.
Greater Anglia said some of its routes needed to be "route proved", which is where rails that have been out of operation are checked to see if services can run at normal speeds.
Some services between Ipswich, Cambridge, Peterborough, Colchester and Norwich are affected and passengers should check before travelling.
