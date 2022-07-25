St Albans: Explosions heard at car workshop fire
- Published
Emergency services are dealing with a fire at a car workshop, with a plume of thick black smoke seen across a city.
Two explosions were heard coming from an industrial area off London Road, St Albans, shortly after 11:00 BST,
Ten fire appliances are at the scene and efforts are being made to stop the fire spreading to other units which had been evacuated, Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue said.
Police said surrounding roads had been closed and the area should be avoided.
