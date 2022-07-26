Judge halts Vishal Gohel murder trial for legal reasons
The trial of six people accused of the murder of a man in his own home has been halted.
Vishal Gohel, 44, was found dead in his flat in High Street, Bushey, Hertfordshire, on 23 January.
Judge Richard Foster discharged the jury at St Albans Crown Court on Monday for legal reasons.
Three men and three women deny charges of murder and manslaughter, as well as conspiracy to rob on or before 23 January.
A new trial date has been set for 15 May next year.
