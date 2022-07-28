Hemel Hempstead: Film shoot records winter scenes in height of summer
- Published
Residents in a town have been amused by scenes of winter popping up during a period of record breaking temperatures.
A Christmas tree and snow have appeared on the streets of Hemel Hempstead's Old Town over the past week.
The Hertfordshire town, where the Netflix show After Life was filmed, is a popular filming location and the scenes are for a film shoot.
Dacorum Borough Council said filming of a "Christmas-themed Sky production" had finished on Tuesday evening.
A council spokesman said: "Dacorum has become increasingly popular as a location for filming, due to our diverse range of urban and rural areas, and our proximity to London.
"Last year we saw a record year and as a council helped facilitate 48 days of filming across the borough.
"Filming brings with it huge economic benefits for both local businesses such as restaurants and hotels, and the wider economy."
Last year, the council revealed it had received about £100,000 in six months as a result of a town being used for the filming of major TV series.
As well as Ricky Gervais' After Life, it has been the setting for shows including ITV's Grantchester, BBC Three's Ladhood and Apple TV+'s Masters of the Air, a new World War Two series from Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks.
Last year, The Marlowes shopping centre was transformed into 1970s Huddersfield for a Sex Pistols biopic.
Some of the revenue will fund a new role co-ordinating filming activities, the council said.
