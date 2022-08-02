Ambulance medic has heart attack whilst resuscitating patient
- Published
An emergency responder was "saved" by his colleagues when he had a heart attack whilst treating a patient.
Jeremy Williams, a senior emergency medical technician, was resuscitating a 30-year-old woman at her home in Bedfordshire with his colleagues.
He said he felt "excruciating" pain and his team discovered he was having a heart attack after carrying out an ECG.
The East of England Ambulance Service Trust's crews transferred Mr Williams and the woman to separate hospitals.
Shaun Whittington, an advanced paramedic, said he thought Mr Williams was going to go into cardiac arrest whilst on the way to hospital.
Mr Williams had emergency surgery at hospital to fit two stents to unblock the arteries around his heart.
He was a "completely different person" after the surgery, Mr Whittington said.
"When we arrived he looked like he was about to die, but after the surgery it was like he had just come home from a holiday."
Jeremy Williams said he feels "fine" now since the incident happened in June, but he "shudder[s]" to think at what could have happened if there was "no one else around".
"I will be forever grateful for the amazing team effort which helped to save two lives that day," he said.
Mr Williams and the original patient are both making full recoveries, East of England Ambulance Service Trust said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk