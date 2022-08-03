Watford: One person in hospital after suspected arson
One person has been treated in hospital for smoke inhalation following a suspected arson attack at a block of flats.
A number of properties were evacuated at Adams Court, Cezanne Road, in Watford at about 21:50 BST on Monday.
Hertfordshire Police said the fire in a communal area was believed to have been started deliberately.
Last month, two boys were charged with arson after a fire at a tower block at Abbey View in the town.
Ch insp Diane Whiteside said the two incidents were not being treated as linked.
"I know that this will undoubtedly cause alarm among Watford residents, particularly due to the recent arson at Abbey View," she said.
"This kind of mindless behaviour could have fatal and devastating consequences and anyone found to be involved will be dealt with robustly.
"Putting lives at risk is completely unacceptable and I'm saddened that this has once again happened within our community.
"We are working alongside the fire service, partner agencies and the housing association to conduct an extensive investigation into the cause of this fire."
She added that there would be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and the force was looking to hold a community engagement event towards the end of the week to give residents the opportunity to talk about any concerns they may have.
