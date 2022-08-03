Bird flu case identified in Bedfordshire, council confirms
A case of bird flu has been identified in Bedfordshire, environmental teams have confirmed.
A 3km (1.8 mile) protection zone has been put in place in Blunham, although the source has not be revealed.
It means all captive birds in the zone, including Church End, Tempsford, Roxton and Great Barford, should be housed.
Central Bedfordshire Council said: "If your birds show any signs of disease, you must report your suspicions immediately."
Bird flu is prevalent in wild birds, the council added, but when a captive bird is infected, the government puts measures in place to prevent a spread.
"Signage will be in place in the local area warning residents of the case," a spokesman said.
"Whilst this might seem alarming, bird flu is a very low risk to humans.
"Humans can only become infected if they touch an infected bird. Bird flu is highly prevalent in wild birds, so it is vital you do not pick up or touch dead or sick wild birds."
