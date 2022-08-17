Milton Keynes Council foster carer felt 'emotionally bullied'
- Published
A council foster carer who has felt "emotionally bullied" said she had no choice but to leave the service.
Claire O'Sullivan fostered with Milton Keynes Council on and off since 2002 and contacted the BBC after another carer claimed she was mistreated.
Ms O'Sullivan said it seemed "the more you highlight... issues the more you could be ostracised from the service".
Milton Keynes Council said it took any reported concerns "very seriously" and was working to improve the service.
An inspection of the authority's children's services by Ofsted in October and November found "shortfalls" in the fostering service had "existed for too long without effective action being taken".
This year, the Local Government Ombudsman has upheld two complaints from foster carers against the council.
One of those carers told the BBC she was referred inappropriately to safeguarding and "intimidated" in meetings.
Ms O'Sullivan, who has looked after more than 50 children, contacted the BBC after the report and said she was de-registering as a foster carer.
"We felt like we had no choice," said the 48-year-old from Bletchley.
"We didn't want to give up. We just felt like we weren't able to successfully carry out our role for the best of the child, for the good of the child and work as a collaborative team surrounding the child."
She said she "experienced being bullied" into carrying out contact visits - which can be with the child's parents or siblings - "when there should have been a supervising contact worker there to carry out that supervision".
"I was told to leave my son, who was seven at the time, at a football tournament by himself to go and carry out contact with the group of children that I had at the time with the parent because the supervising contact worker had signed in sick.
"When you're told to leave your child by themselves to go and carry out this contact that's a bit ridiculous and it doesn't make you feel valued, it doesn't make you feel part of a team."
'Door always open'
Ms O'Sullivan said she wanted the council to "accept and recognise that there is a problem" and work with foster carers and children's social work team "together as a collaborative system for the good of the child".
A council spokesman said: "We're disappointed that these carers feel let down.
"We're extremely proud of our foster carers, they are dedicated to providing care and a safe home for children and young people. We take any concerns reported to us very seriously.
"We want our fostering service to be recognised as outstanding and are working hard to reach that standard.
"Since our last Ofsted inspection we've recruited additional experienced social workers to support our carers and revised our training and mentoring programme, as well as introducing a 24/7 helpline for carers.
"Our door is always open to solve any issues."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk