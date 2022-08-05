Whipsnade: Two aardvarks arrive at a zoo for first time

The aardvarks, Nacho and Terry, are eight and two years old, and they have spent their first week at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo exploring their new habitat

A pair of aardvarks are settling in to their new home at a zoo.

Nacho and Terry are the first aardvarks to live at Bedfordshire's ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in its 90-year history.

The aardvarks will be housed in the zoo's "Labyrinthine Enclosure", which has viewing windows into their sleeping areas.

Nacho and Terry, who have already been busy digging dirt mounds, will be joined by two porcupines and a pair of meerkats in the enclosure.

Visitors will also be able to see two porcupines and two meerkats with the aardvarks

It is "really exciting" to have the three different species together, said Sarah McGregor, team leader at the zoo.

"Already, it's clear that Nacho is a calm and confident female, while Terry, who is only two years old, has been zooming around the dirt mounds, and, like many youngsters, only eating dinner on his own terms," she said.

The zoo said visitors might be able to see the aardvarks "sniffing around" in the early evening because they are nocturnal.

The aardvarks are "delighted" with their new home, Sarah McGregor said

