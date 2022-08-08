Fire in 300 tonnes of waste tackled at Elstow recycling plant

Dozens of firefighters tackled a blaze at a waste recycling plant on Saturday

Dozens of firefighters tackled a blaze involving about 300 tonnes of rubbish at a recycling plant.

Eight crews were called to the fire at the Elstow plant in Bedfordshire on Saturday morning.

It was one of a number of incidents that stretched the county's fire service, including several field fires, which they said were deliberately re-lit after they left.

The service urged people to be vigilant during the hot weather.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was also called to a fire on Ampthill Road in Bedford, involving wasteland and several vehicles.

A fire in Bedford destroyed vehicles and wasteland

Cars and a caravan were on fire behind a building near a Morrisons supermarket but crews managed to stop the flames spreading to neighbouring buildings.

A "large number" of bonfires and barbecues also caused fires over the weekend after they got out of control, the service said.

On Twitter, the service wrote: "Please do not have bonfires or burn waste. It is very irresponsible in this weather."

