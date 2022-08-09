Luton cyclist raises more than £20k for charity in 21-day challenge
By Neve Gordon-Farleigh
BBC News
- Published
A woman who challenged herself to cycle across seven countries has raised over £20,000 for charity.
Ottilie Quince spent 21-days cycling more than 2,500km (1,553 miles) from her hometown of Luton to Mallorca.
In the past 15 years she has had a kidney transplant and two bouts of cancer. She said she used cycling as part of her recovery.
Once she crossed the North Sea to Calais, she said "it felt like the challenge had really begun".
Travelling through France, Switzerland, Germany and four other countries, she tried to replicate the Grand Tour as much as she could.
Before setting off, the Luton cyclist knew the hardest part of the challenge would be Alpe d'Huez in south-eastern France.
She said: "It was horrendous as there was a massive storm half way up. It all was part of the adventure, we got down OK and we had to wait quite a while and go from there."
She said: "I never knew I could actually do it, I knew I wanted to do it... there's got to be a seed of doubt in a challenge otherwise it's not hard enough"
During the challenge she was joined by friends and doctors.
"It makes me feel really proud, how many doctors would go to the middle of France just for the morning," she said.
She described feeling "overwhelmed" by the "incredible support" having raised over £20,000 for UCare and The Urology Foundation.
Ms Quince took up cycling after her kidney transplant stopped her playing football.
She said: "I do something related to cycling everyday... it's pretty much my world and it keeps me motivated every single day and it's kind of my drug... I have my main immunosuppressant's and I have my cycling."
She said she was already planning her next challenge.
