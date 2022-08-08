Men with machetes and petrol bombs in Milton Keynes sought by police
- Published
Police are investigating an affray involving several men with machetes, petrol-filled water pistols and petrol bombs.
The incident happened in Weavers Hill, Milton Keynes, in the early hours of 7 August, Thames Valley Police said.
A 19-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of arson and possession of an offensive weapon and was released on bail until 2 September.
Police appealed for anybody with dash-cam or CCTV footage to contact them.
All of those involved wore dark clothing, police said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.