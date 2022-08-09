Haddenham: Combine harvester destroyed in hot weather blaze
- Published
A combine harvester was completely destroyed in a hot weather blaze, a fire service said.
The fire broke out in Haddenham, near Aylesbury, on Monday afternoon, and quickly spread across a field.
Crews from across Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire managed to prevent it spreading to adjacent land and homes.
"The extremely dry ground and very hot weather undoubtedly led to the fire spreading so quickly," an Oxfordshire Fire Service spokesman said.
"With hot temperatures forecast for the coming week, please be extra careful when out and about in the countryside."
A number of fire services across eastern England declared major incidents after a surge in fires during July's record-breaking heatwave.
Temperatures were expected to reach up to 35C (95F) in some parts of the UK this week.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk