Body recovered from Cheshunt lake after boy reported missing

North Met Lake, CheshuntGEOGRAPH/PETER WALKER
Hertfordshire Police was contacted just before 17:00 BST after the teenager had not resurfaced

Police searching for a 14-year-old boy who got into difficulties in a lake have recovered a body.

Hertfordshire Police received reports of a teenager failing to resurface in North Met Lake in Cheshunt just before 17:00 BST on Monday.

A police helicopter and divers were joined by fire and ambulance crews.

A body was recovered just before 23:00. Formal identification has not yet taken place but the boy's next of kin have been informed.

