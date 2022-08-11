Car crashes into Watford General Hospital building

Watford General Hospital's chief operating officer said a car crashed into a non-clinical administrative building

A car has crashed into a building at a hospital.

Watford General Hospital said a vehicle "accidentally" collided into a "non-clinical administrative building" earlier.

Sally Tucker, the hospital's chief operating officer, said one member of staff was treated and then discharged, while the driver of the car remained in the hospital's emergency department.

There has been "no disruption to patient services," she added.

Ms Tucker said no patients or visitors were involved in the accident and she thanked emergency services for their "prompt arrival at the scene".

