Cheshunt lake death: Family pays tribute to 14-year-old boy
- Published
A 14-year-old boy who died after getting into difficulty in a lake has been described as "a loving, kind-hearted person".
Lewis Agyei-Sekyireh, from Enfield, north London, entered North Met Lake in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, on Monday.
Emergency services were called to the lake, off Cadmore Lane, at about 17:00 BST and the teenager's body was recovered at about 23:00.
His family said his death had "left a big void in our hearts".
"Lewis was a loving, kind-hearted person loved by everyone who came in contact with him," the family said in a statement.
"A multi-talented person adored by his friends. We miss you, but will forever love you.
"We would like to thank our loved ones, our neighbours and all his friends for the love and support shown in these difficult times. We are grateful."
Hertfordshire Police said a post-mortem examination confirmed drowning was the cause of death and a file was being prepared for the coroner.
