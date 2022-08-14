Watford homes evacuated and Lottery HQ threatened by field fire

A caravan park was evacuated and the home of the UK's National Lottery came under threat after a fire broke out in fields.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said when it attended the blaze off Tolpits Lane in Watford on Saturday afternoon, six acres were alight.

It escalated quickly and about 50 acres (20 hectares) of fields, hedgerows and trees burned.

Residents were sent to a community centre until it was safe to return.

Keith Harland, group commander for the fire service, said: "Due to the dry conditions and wind this quickly spread towards the road."

He said at one point the flames threatened to cross the road to industrial properties, including the headquarters of National Lottery operator Camelot, and a new housing estate.

When the wind changed direction, the fire spread towards a caravan park, he added.

It was evacuated as crews battled to prevent flames encroaching on to the site and residents stayed at Tolpits Lane Community Centre until it was safe to return.

"Some propane cylinders became involved in the fire, but again this was acted upon immediately to prevent these becoming a major hazard," said Mr Harland.

The cause of the fire was accidental.

Hertfordshire and north London has been declared a drought area by the National Drought Group.

