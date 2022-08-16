Borehamwood flats fire: Police renew appeal after homes damaged
Police are appealing for information and footage that could assist their investigation into a fire that severely damaged a three-storey block of flats.
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service went to the blaze in Balmoral Drive, Borehamwood, at 15:21 BST on Friday.
It affected 21 flats, with no reports of any injuries, but residents are still in temporary accommodation.
"We believe a bonfire, started close to the flats, was the cause of the fire," said Det Insp Beth Hanna.
"However, we are fully investigating the circumstances of what happened and I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the events leading up to it.
"I would also be keen to receive any footage of the fire that people may have captured as this would also be useful to the investigation."
The roof of the block partially collapsed during the fire.
All occupants at the Clarion Housing Association-owned building were accounted for at the time.
